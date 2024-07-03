Free SHS needs no law; it only has practical implementation problems - Prof. Adei

Introduced in 2017, the Free SHS policy aimed to remove the financial barriers to secondary education for Ghanaian students.

By covering tuition, textbooks, and other related costs, the programme sought to ensure that every child, regardless of economic background, could access quality education.

The policy was lauded both domestically and internationally as a bold step towards equitable education.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite its noble intentions, the Free SHS program has faced numerous hurdles in its rollout.

Prof. Adei, who has been a vocal supporter of educational reform, pointed out that the real challenge lies in the practical aspects of the policy’s implementation.

He expressed confusion over government’s decision to seek legislation now after seven years of practice.

Speaking on JoyNews on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, he noted that what the government has done for the past several years has not been illegal adding that the policy is acceptable by all Ghanaians.

He argued that the policy is sound, but the focus should be on refining its implementation rather than legislating it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

His remarks come after the Education Ministry seeks approval from Parliament to expand Senior High Schools (SHS) from three to six years.

This initiative follows the presentation of the Free Senior High School (SHS) bill to Parliament, aiming to provide legal backing for free and compulsory SHS education.

Education Minister Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum stated that the bill would also propose separating Junior High School (JHS) from basic education, incorporating it into secondary education to create a six-year secondary school system.

But Prof Adei questioned why the necessity of the proposed legislation.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said "There must be a reason why they want to bring in a law now."