The Chief joked that he is even tempted to father more children so that they can also “enjoy” the Free SHS programme.

He said education is one of the key things that can help to alleviate Ghanaian communities from poverty.

The Chief made the statement when the Asene Manso Akroso District Assembly commissioned a Six Units Classroom Block for Akyem Manso Roman Catholic Basic School and 10 Seated Water Closets Toilet Facility with Mechanized borehole.

“President Nana Addo has cheated we the aged by introducing Free SHS at a time we have finished fathering children. So we are tempted to resume fathering more children to also enjoy the Policy,” Obrempong Sintim Poku II joked.

“I have leased big land for Educational Projects, our children must also enjoy the Free SHS. We thank the President and his government.”

The Free SHS policy was the flagship campaign message of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the 2016 elections.

The policy was successfully rolled out in September 2017, with thousands of students benefitting.