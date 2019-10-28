According to him, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) needs their support to bring more development to Krobo communities.

Dr. Bawumia said this when he graced the Ngmayem Festival at Manya Klo on Friday, October 25.

Vice President Bawumia

“The government is doing its best for the socio-economic development of the municipality to improve the lot of the people and to achieve the desired development we are all expecting.

“More developments are in the offing and all government requires from you is your support,” he rallied.

The Vice President further stated that the government has special plans for the Lower Manya Krobo municipality.

He said more than 2,500 farmers in the municipality have been supplied with quantities of inputs at very subsidised cost as part of the ‘Planting for Food and Jobs’ programme.

“The municipality is also benefiting from the ‘Planting for Export and Rural Development’ (PERD) programme. Under this programme, 32,000 mango seedlings have been raised and distributed to farmers. The municipality is participating in the ‘Rearing for Food and Jobs’ programme through pig farming,” he added.

Dr. Bawumia also assured that the Agormanya market in the Lower Manya municipality will soon be redeveloped into a modern market.

The market, the Vice President said, is expected to have 300 lockable stores, 2,500 sheds, a police station, a banking hall and a crèche.