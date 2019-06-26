He said there is going to be an imminent increase though new prices were announced recently.

Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokokroo" morning show, Kwesi said prices of petroleum products will keep surging.

"I don't want to be a prophet of doom but I can tell you that fuel prices will go up in a day or two", he said.

Kwesi Pratt was reacting to the 11.17% percent increment in electricity tariffs announced by the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) this week.

"11 percent is not just…it is a lot. Now I hear water has also gone up…I am not a prophet of doom but I can predict that within a day or two the prices of fuel will go up again…this will make lives difficult for Ghanaians because while fuel prices are going up, water and electricity prices are also going up", Pratt lamented.

"What are we going to do about this?…we have experts in the country which government can fall on for advice so I don’t understand why we are suffering…we will go back and forth and then it will turn into politics; I just don’t understand".

Recently, the National Petroleum Authority directed all oil marketing companies to re-introduce a stabilization and recovery levy on their products.

This indicates that the prices of petrol and diesel will attract a GH¢0.12 and GH¢0.10 respectively as a levy.

The Authority last week directed all OMCs to re-introduce the levy on the price buildup of petroleum products.

The directive according to NPA is coming from the Energy and Finance ministries through the NPA and it was based on the established principle which seeks to insulate consumers against rising prices of petroleum products.