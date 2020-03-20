This comes after the number of coronavirus cases in Ghana increased from two to 16 within the last eight days.

This has led to some travel restrictions into the country, with President Akufo-Addo announcing a ban on all social gatherings, including churches, mosques and sporting activities.

The President also ordered an indefinite closure of educational institutions from today, Monday, March 16, 2020.

To this end, many students are currently home, while some employees have also been asked to work from home.

Social distancing can be sometimes boring, but it is totally worth it, especially when it keeps one safe from the coronavirus.

Interestingly, there are so many things you can do to ensure that your stay at home in these coronavirus times does not get boring.

Watch a movie

Avoid boring movies but there are a lot of interesting television series and blockbuster movies that you can watch to keep yourself from boredom. Get on Netflix now!!

Listen to music

Don’t wait any longer; download that music album from the favourite artiste and make use of your time at home. If you have multiple favourite artistes, just get on those songs you like and play them to chase away any form of boredom.

Learn how to play that instrument

Everyone has got that musical instrument that he or she wants to learn how to play not cannot just make time for it. Well, now that you are away from work and social distancing, it’s the perfect time to learn how to play that instrument.

Play video games

Whether it’s FIFA or PES or Mario Kart and Grand Theft, playing video games is always a fun thing to do. Try it and thank us later.

Learn how to prepare that dish

Come on don’t be lazy, you finally have the chance to learn how to prepare that delicacy. Use this time at home and make it count. It might prove to be more fun than you think.