Hundreds of people gathered for the funeral service honouring five victims of the same family that were killed in a fire outbreak at Dansoman in Accra.

The funeral was held at the Methodist University College on Sunday to remember the five family members of Pastor Ato Kessie. They were Linda Kessie, aged 31, Jason Kessie, a three-week-old baby, and Jaden Kessie, aged four; Madam Grace Ampah, aged 65, mother-in-law of the pastor and Precious Pokuah, the nine-year-old niece of the pastor.

The Metropolitan Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Mohammed Adjei Sowah, and his predecessor Alfred Oko Vanderpuiye were present at the funeral ceremony.

In a moving tribute, Pastor Kessie, a Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) Church pastor who lost his wife, two children, mother-in-law and a niece, said he feels empty without his wife.

He noted that one of his biggest regrets was that he could not say goodbye to his wife who was a pillar in his life.

"It is hard to accept your sudden death my dearest lover especially when I didn’t have the chance to say goodbye," Pastor Kessie said emotionally, adding "I wish you can hear me but you cannot."

"I never knew the power and reality of death until it hit my family", he further said.