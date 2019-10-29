The founder of the political think-tank Danquah Institute, opines that due to the mismanagement of state resources under the erstwhile NDC administration, they have to punished by Ghanaians with 24 years in opposition.
READ ALSO: 4 things you need to know about the Hogbetsotso festival
This, he said, in reaction to the criticism leveled against the government by the NDC on the botched PDS deal.
In a post on Facebook, Asare Otchere-Darko said: "I heard the NDC complaining about Ghana losing $190m (or even potentially more) from the USA over the ECG concession issue, when by their misdeeds we are throwing away $500m a year for power we don’t use. Thanks to this same Mahama NDC and the power purchase agreements they signed, total capacity charges for the IPPs annually is around $850m”
“Yet, on average we use less than 40% of all that power! This is what puts the amount we spend annually for excess capacity (what we pay but don’t use) at $500m! The curse of unbridled take-or-pay deals with Govt that used the excuse of dumsor to create another crisis. With deals like this, I guess we should rather have put the NDC Govt out on an OSP (Opposition Sector Participation) concession for at least 24 years!” he wrote on his wall.
Last week, the government of Ghana announced a termination of the power deal with the Power Distribution Services over irregularities in their purchase agreement.
This has led to the United States government threatening to withhold the remaining $190m due Ghana under the Millennium Challenge Corporation if the deal is not re-instated.