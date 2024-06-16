GACL vows to address luggage theft issues at KIA

In a press statement released on Sunday, June 16, the GACL management acknowledged the concerns and promised immediate action to investigate and resolve the issue.

"The attention of the Management of the Ghana Airports Company Limited has been drawn to a publication in the news media on the handling of some unaccompanied baggage at Kotoka International Airport. Management has taken note of the concerns raised in the publication and is taking the needed steps to immediately investigate and address it," the statement read.

GACL announced plans to enhance security measures by limiting access to key security zones, such as baggage hold areas, to non-travelers and unauthorized personnel.

The statement emphasized that anyone found guilty of theft or extortion, which negatively affects passengers and tarnishes the GACL's reputation, will face severe legal consequences.

"Anyone found culpable in any act of thievery or extortion which negatively impacts our cherished passengers and additionally brings the image of the Ghana Airports Company Limited into disrepute will be dealt with according to the full rigors of the law," the statement asserted.

The GACL management reassured the public of their commitment to maintaining safe and secure airport operations for all travelers. "Management wishes to assure the general public of its commitment to ensure that operations at the airport are safe and secure for our travelers," the statement concluded.