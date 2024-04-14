ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

GAF warns of consequences for further aggression on personnel

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has issued a stern warning following recent attacks on its personnel and installations, indicating that any further aggression will be met with a decisive response.

Ghana-Armed-Forces
Ghana-Armed-Forces

This alert comes in the wake of a clash between the youth of Tema New Town and naval personnel, which tragically claimed the lives of two individuals on Saturday.

Recommended articles

The altercation occurred during a street procession organized by the youth as part of the annual Kplejoo festival on the evening of Friday, April 12, 2024 as tensions escalated near the Eastern Naval Command, confrontations erupted between the youth and naval ratings stationed there.

During the clash, a group targeted a vehicle from the Eastern Naval Command, causing significant damage.

Three navy personnel onboard the vehicle sustained severe injuries. They were promptly taken to the Tema Naval Base Medical Centre for treatment, according to a statement released by GAF on Saturday, April 13.

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, GAF reported that a mob attacked both the Tema Naval Base and the Naval Barracks at Tema New Town (Biekro Barracks) on the same day, resulting in property damage.

Expressing condolences to the families of the deceased, GAF issued a stern warning to the youth of Tema, cautioning that any further attacks on their installations or personnel would be met with an appropriate and robust response.

“Any further attacks on our installations or personnel would be met with the appropriate response.”

GAF
GAF Pulse Ghana
GAF Statement
GAF Statement Pulse Ghana

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!
Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ghana Police

Body of missing 3-year-old girl found in Asokore Mampong, tongue missing

NSS

January 2024 allowance to NSS personnel paid

Sharaf Mahama Foundation ‘Iftar’

Sharaf Mahama Foundation supports Ramadan ‘Iftar’ at Okaikwei Central

BoG governor, Dr. Ernest Addison

It’s not true that I called NDC MPs hooligans – Dr. Ernest Addison