This alert comes in the wake of a clash between the youth of Tema New Town and naval personnel, which tragically claimed the lives of two individuals on Saturday.
GAF warns of consequences for further aggression on personnel
The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has issued a stern warning following recent attacks on its personnel and installations, indicating that any further aggression will be met with a decisive response.
The altercation occurred during a street procession organized by the youth as part of the annual Kplejoo festival on the evening of Friday, April 12, 2024 as tensions escalated near the Eastern Naval Command, confrontations erupted between the youth and naval ratings stationed there.
During the clash, a group targeted a vehicle from the Eastern Naval Command, causing significant damage.
Three navy personnel onboard the vehicle sustained severe injuries. They were promptly taken to the Tema Naval Base Medical Centre for treatment, according to a statement released by GAF on Saturday, April 13.
Furthermore, GAF reported that a mob attacked both the Tema Naval Base and the Naval Barracks at Tema New Town (Biekro Barracks) on the same day, resulting in property damage.
Expressing condolences to the families of the deceased, GAF issued a stern warning to the youth of Tema, cautioning that any further attacks on their installations or personnel would be met with an appropriate and robust response.
“Any further attacks on our installations or personnel would be met with the appropriate response.”
