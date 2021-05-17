Galamsey: Eight burnt excavators allegedly belong to NPP National Women's Organizer

The military task force seized and burnt a total of twenty (20) excavators and dozens of water pumping machines during the operation in the mining enclave.

A worker at the mining site narrating how the task force torched the excavators said "We were here when we saw the military storm the site. We took them around and told them we are legal small-scale mining that the site belongs to NPP National Women's Organizer Kate Gyamfua. We showed them how we are mining using recycle water without disturbing the river. But they didn't listen they have burnt the excavators. I am so worried that they can do this to a whole Kate Gyamfua.

"This is not galamsey site. We use our dam to wash the gold. They burnt 8 excavators, a dozer here, and about 20 pumping machines. The excavators include four brand new ones. Kate Gyamfua supported the NPP Party with huge amounts so why treat her like this. We have nothing to tell Nana Addo."

Pulse Ghana

Earlier, some youth known as Concerned Youth of Atiwa West in the Eastern Region accused Madam Kate Gyamfua of mining in the Atiwa enclave over the past ten years and currently, holds the biggest mining concession in the region.