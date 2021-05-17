RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Galamsey: Eight burnt excavators allegedly belong to NPP National Women's Organizer

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Eight out of the number of the excavators and one dozer destroyed by the military task force deployed to clamp down on illegal mining popularly known as galamsey allegedly belong to the National Women's Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kate Gyamfua.

Galamsey excavator
Galamsey excavator Pulse Ghana

The task force on Sunday, May 15, 2021, set fire into eight (8) excavators, a dozer, and dozens of water pumping machines at the mining site of the NPP Women's Organizer at Akyem Akropong in Atewa West District.

Recommended articles

The military task force seized and burnt a total of twenty (20) excavators and dozens of water pumping machines during the operation in the mining enclave.

A worker at the mining site narrating how the task force torched the excavators said "We were here when we saw the military storm the site. We took them around and told them we are legal small-scale mining that the site belongs to NPP National Women's Organizer Kate Gyamfua. We showed them how we are mining using recycle water without disturbing the river. But they didn't listen they have burnt the excavators. I am so worried that they can do this to a whole Kate Gyamfua.

"This is not galamsey site. We use our dam to wash the gold. They burnt 8 excavators, a dozer here, and about 20 pumping machines. The excavators include four brand new ones. Kate Gyamfua supported the NPP Party with huge amounts so why treat her like this. We have nothing to tell Nana Addo."

Women's Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kate Gyamfua
Women's Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kate Gyamfua Pulse Ghana

Earlier, some youth known as Concerned Youth of Atiwa West in the Eastern Region accused Madam Kate Gyamfua of mining in the Atiwa enclave over the past ten years and currently, holds the biggest mining concession in the region.

The youth said the only benefit Atiwa received from the mining services of Gyamfua "was the shooting of a 15-year-old JHS 3 pupil by the company's security officer and the mysterious death of a young man at your site."

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Forget politics and patronise Ibrahim Mahama’s Dzata cement – Kennedy Agyapong

Forget politics and patronise Ibrahim Mahama’s Dzata cement – Kennedy Agyapong

Somalia rejects John Mahama as AU envoy

John Mahama

‘I’ll beat him!’ - Sam George warns Australian High Commissioner over LGBT pressure

‘I’ll beat him!’ - Sam Goerge warns Australian High Commissioner over LGBT advocacy

Ghanaian medical student studying in Cuba dies

Erasmus Klutse