Excavators burnt: We pay "big money" to gov't but... - Disappointed NPP National Women's Organiser

The company in a statement said "These unlawful actions are a clear violation of the rule of law.

"Our company pays big money royalties, taxes, stool land fees”.

"We are socially responsible, and employ hundreds of local workers.

"At the same time that we are paying all these huge taxes, the military is burning millions of dollars of our mining equipment."

Pulse Ghana

The task force on Sunday, May 15, 2021, set fire into eight (8) excavators, a dozer, and dozens of water pumping machines at the mining site of the NPP Women's Organizer at Akyem Akropong in Atiwa West District.

The military task force seized and burnt a total of twenty (20) excavators and dozens of water pumping machines during the operation in the mining enclave.

A worker at the mining site narrating how the task force torched the excavators said "We were here when we saw the military storm the site. We took them around and told them we are legal small-scale mining that the site belongs to NPP National Women's Organizer Kate Gyamfua. We showed them how we are mining using recycle water without disturbing the river. But they didn't listen they have burnt the excavators. I am so worried that they can do this to a whole Kate Gyamfua.