Excavators burnt: We pay "big money" to gov't but... - Disappointed NPP National Women's Organiser

Kojo Emmanuel

The National Women's Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kate Gyamfua has expressed disappointment in the government when the anti-galamsey taskforce burnt over eight pieces of mining equipment belonging to a gold company she manages.

Kate Gyamfua who doubles as the General Manager of Xtra-Gold Resources Corp., a gold exploration company focused on defining a potentially significant resource on its Kibi Gold Discovery which operates in the Atiwa West District of the Eastern Region, said it pays "big money" in terms of taxes and royalties to the government and, thus, was disappointed with the anti-galamsey task force's action which was a violation of the law.

The company in a statement said "These unlawful actions are a clear violation of the rule of law.

"Our company pays big money royalties, taxes, stool land fees”.

"We are socially responsible, and employ hundreds of local workers.

"At the same time that we are paying all these huge taxes, the military is burning millions of dollars of our mining equipment."

The task force on Sunday, May 15, 2021, set fire into eight (8) excavators, a dozer, and dozens of water pumping machines at the mining site of the NPP Women's Organizer at Akyem Akropong in Atiwa West District.

The military task force seized and burnt a total of twenty (20) excavators and dozens of water pumping machines during the operation in the mining enclave.

A worker at the mining site narrating how the task force torched the excavators said "We were here when we saw the military storm the site. We took them around and told them we are legal small-scale mining that the site belongs to NPP National Women's Organizer Kate Gyamfua. We showed them how we are mining using recycle water without disturbing the river. But they didn't listen they have burnt the excavators. I am so worried that they can do this to a whole Kate Gyamfua.

"This is not galamsey site. We use our dam to wash the gold. They burnt 8 excavators, a dozer here, and about 20 pumping machines. The excavators include four brand new ones. Kate Gyamfua supported the NPP Party with huge amounts so why treat her like this. We have nothing to tell Nana Addo."

Kojo Emmanuel

