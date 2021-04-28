Atiwa West: Group bares teeth at NPP Women's Organiser for destroying their land with mining

She said the Minister should not only be fixated on roads in his area.

"Tell Amoako Atta that he was not made Roads and Highways Minister because of roads in his Constituency. Look at the number of world-class roads Amoako Attah is constructing in his hometown – Kwabeng and other communities. What have we done wrong in Akwatia and its environs to deserve these bad roads? If you are made a road Minister, you must also look at other places to construct the roads.

"I decided to use the Kwabeng road to Akwatia on my return from Kumasi. I was amazed by the road constructed from Anyinam junction to Kwabeng. They were even doing another asphalt overlay on it. I picked the phone to tell Amoako Atta that God will punish him if he doesn’t construct our roads in Denkyembuor," Kate Gyamfua said on Akyem Oda-based Ahenkan FM.

The statement by the National Women's Organizer did not go down well with the youth of the Atiwa West constituency.

Pulse Ghana

The group, led by conveners Yaw Ofori, a Constituency Communication officer of the NPP and Amoako Richmond, said Ms. Gyamfua's attack amounted to "hate speech against the good people of Atiwa West and our MP."

Addressing the press on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, the group said "We see her statement as one to court public disaffection toward our MP but no amount of vilification and propaganda against him will succeed and we urge the public to disregard the statement by Madam Kate Gyamfua and her subsequent public denial with the utmost contempt it deserves."

"We are, on this note, calling on her to retract and apologise within 24 hours or be ready to park out of our land which she is earnestly destroying," the group threatened.

The group said: "Madam Kate Gyamfua has over the past ten years been mining in the Atiwa enclave and as of today, holds the biggest mining concession in the constituency, and with this, can she happily point to any project a community within the constituency has benefitted from her mining company?"

"The only benefits that Atiwa West constituency has received from her mining services were the shooting of a 15-year-old JHS 3 pupil by the company’s security officer and the mysterious death of a young man at your site.

"It will interest you to know that in 2020, when the deadly coronavirus pumped its ugly head out, in its quest to help curb the spread of the disease in the district, the district health administration in conjunction with the district health committee requested for assistance from her mining company, don’t be surprised that after a year no response has been heard from them."