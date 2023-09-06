He said empirical evidence of Ghana’s fight against galamsey is not yielding the expected results.
Galamsey fight not yielding positive results – Ken Ashigbey opposes Akufo-Addo
Dr. Kenneth Ashigbey, the Convener for the Media Coalition against illegal mining has refuted claims that Ghana’s fight against illegal mining is yielding positive results.
Recommended articles
Speaking on Accra-based Citi FM, Dr. Ashigbey said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s recent comments on the positives of the ban on galamsey are not based on facts.
He argued that the effects of galamsey are evident in the rising water tariffs, the number of stillbirths, and child deformities in mining areas due to the pollution of water bodies.
“The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) imposed an increase in water tariffs, and the reason is the cost of water treatment. The chemicals that the Ghana Water Company is using are no longer effective, and we also see situations where there are a lot of stillbirths and child deformities as a result of the polluted waters. In the recent past, Otumfuo has had to destool some chiefs because of their involvement in galamsey, and we have seen a lot of destruction to a lot of our forests.”
“We have heard that the Bui Dam is under threat from galamsey. We recently saw the Minister for Roads and Highways cause the arrest of some excavators that were going into the forest. He said that these are people who are not patriotic citizens. We also had the situation where the president had to dismiss the Bosome Freho MCE for confessing to an illegality,” he said.
Speaking at the 2023 Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi, Kenya, the President noted that the ban on galamsey, which has been destroying water bodies and forest reserves, has helped to reduce the country’s carbon emissions.
President Akufo-Addo added that several flagship policy initiatives such as planting for food and jobs, one village, one dam, and the ban on illegal mining have all contributed to reducing carbon emissions and building the country’s resilience to the impact of climate change.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh