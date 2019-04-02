The decision was taken by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at a Cabinet meeting on March 27, 2019.

The ban forms part of moves by the government after Nana Addo launched 'Operation Vanguard', a military-police joint task force to combat the menace of illegal mining.

The ban takes effect from May 1, 2019, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Transport and signed by the sector minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah.

"This has become necessary following government’s decision to combat the illegal mining phenomenon, popularly referred to as galamsey," the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Transport Ministry issued a directive to owners of all earth-moving equipment – excavators and bulldozers – to license and register them with the Driver and Vehicle and Licensing Authority (DVLA).

The directive forms part of efforts to sanitise and streamline mining operations in the country.

The Ministry said the move will allow the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) to track all earth-moving equipment used for mining.