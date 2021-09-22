RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Galamsey kingpins are NPP financiers – Kwesi Korang alleges

The founder and leader of Patriots Ghana, a non-governmental organisation, Kwesi Korang has alleged that the majority of illegal miners popularly known as galamsey are financiers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He said some leading government and NPP officials are being either owner of galamsey concessions or acting as enablers of galamsey activities who claim to have supported the party financially.

According to him, the NPP government lost several seats in the 2020 elections because the party failed to deal with galamsey as they promised.

He said "If you meet five persons engaging in galamsey, four of them are NPP members. They are always threatening to stop sponsoring the party should they be stopped from engaging in galamsey."

"Party supporters must resist such reckless people engaging in galamsey. They are only thinking of their selfish interests and that of their families. We have to ensure that such people are exposed," he added.

Earlier, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's fight against illegal mining was to enrich top officials of the NPP.

According to the Communications Director of the party, Sammy Gyamfi, the fight against the menace was coy to enrich themselves.

He said "In fact, this latest scandal is only a vindication of our long-held position that President Akufo-Addo a so-called fight against galamsey is ruse calculated to expropriate the illicit galamsey trade for NPP government officials. It is now clear that there was no fight, it was a sham, it was all a ploy, it was all 419 for top government officials to take over the galamsey business.

"This galamsey scandal is a result of a grand scheme set up by the President himself to finance the NPP party. This is the reason why he populated the committees with top NPP officials like Ekow Ewusi, Charles Bissue among others."

