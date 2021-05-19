Galamsey: Military taskforce returns to burn other equipment belonging to NPP's Kate Gyamfua

A worker at the mining site called Nana Asante Boadi Yeboah, narrating the story to Accra-based Starr FM said "because of what they did last three days we were at home when we had calls that they’ve come again, they came and had our two machines re-burnt. So far they’ve burnt about 9 to 10 machines on our site."

He revealed that about 150 water pumping machines have been burnt at the site.

"We had about 150 pumping machines, they have burnt all ..the biggest pumping machine that we use to rotate the water has also been burnt," he stated.

The task force on Sunday, May 15, 2021, set fire into eight (8) excavators, a dozer, and dozens of water pumping machines at the mining site of the NPP Women's Organizer at Akyem Akropong in Atewa West District.

The military task force also seized and burnt a total of twenty (20) excavators and dozens of water pumping machines during the operation in the mining enclave.

Meanwhile, Kate Gyamfua has expressed disappointment in the government when the anti-galamsey taskforce burnt over eight pieces of mining equipment belonging to a gold company she manages.

Kate Gyamfua who doubles as the General Manager of Xtra-Gold Resources Corp., a gold exploration company focused on defining a potentially significant resource on its Kibi Gold Discovery which operates in the Atiwa West District of the Eastern Region, said it pays "big money" in terms of taxes and royalties to the government and, thus, was disappointed with the anti-galamsey task force's action which was a violation of the law.

The company in a statement said "These unlawful actions are a clear violation of the rule of law.

"Our company pays big money royalties, taxes, stool land fees.

"We are socially responsible, and employ hundreds of local workers.