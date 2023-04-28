Galamsey report: Oppong-Nkrumah is a fine and decent gentleman — Jinapor defends

Oppong-Nkrumah described the allegations as completely false adding that despite being utterly disappointed by the claims he forgives the Prof. Frimpong-Boateng.

Jinapor in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM defended Oppong-Nkrumah against allegations that he attempted to sabotage Professor Frimpong-Boateng and described him as a fine and decent gentleman.

He said "I know the Information Minister to be a gentleman of honour, I will never in my wildest of imagination come to the suspicion that the Information Minister will engage in such an act.

"He is a fine and decent gentleman who does his business with a lot of integrity and candour."