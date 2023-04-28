ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Galamsey report: Oppong-Nkrumah is a fine and decent gentleman — Jinapor defends

Emmanuel Tornyi

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has not attempted to sabotage Professor Frimpong-Boateng while serving as Chairman of the now-defunct Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor has said.

Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah with Abu Jinapor
Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah with Abu Jinapor

A 37-page report authored by Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng accused the Ofoase-Ayirebi MP of holding a secret meeting with journalists to destroy him.

Recommended articles

Oppong-Nkrumah described the allegations as completely false adding that despite being utterly disappointed by the claims he forgives the Prof. Frimpong-Boateng.

Jinapor in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM defended Oppong-Nkrumah against allegations that he attempted to sabotage Professor Frimpong-Boateng and described him as a fine and decent gentleman.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
Kojo Oppong Nkrumah Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

He said "I know the Information Minister to be a gentleman of honour, I will never in my wildest of imagination come to the suspicion that the Information Minister will engage in such an act.

"He is a fine and decent gentleman who does his business with a lot of integrity and candour."

However, Oppong-Nkrumah has expressed his "utterly disappointment" in Professor Frimpong-Boateng for accusing him in a damning report on galamsey.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Police Inspector with lover

I killed her because she owed me GH¢5,000 — Police Inspector confesses

Kojo-Oppong-Nkrumah

Galamsey report: I’m utterly disappointed in Professor Frimpong Boateng – Oppong Nkrumah

Steve Hanke

US economist Steve Hanke punched for attacking NPP gov't

21-year-old soldier, Imoro Sherrif

Ashaiman soldier murder: Police drops charges against 4 suspects