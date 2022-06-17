The fire, which happened on Friday, June 17, 2022, at about 11am, reportedly started during a process to transfer gas into a cylinder at the company.
Gas explosion at Kumasi Shoe Factory leaves 3 injured, two cars burnt
A devastating gas explosion incident at the Kumasi Shoe Factory in Atonsu Agogo has left about three persons severely injured.
The incident, according to a Joy News report also left two cars burnt. The gas tanker is alleged to have been discharging fuel into the company’s cylinder when it caught fire.
This caused panic among many workers who rushed out to ascertain what was happening, resulting in the injury of the three victims.
Firefighters are battling the flames as the area has been cordoned from the public for safety.
The injured have been sent to the hospital and are responding to treatment.
“We are learning two of the injured persons have been discharged; so, at least one is still there. Authorities of the Shoe Factory say they are still conducting preliminary investigations and would come out with more findings,” JoyNews noted.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh