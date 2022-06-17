Gas explosion at Kumasi Shoe Factory leaves 3 injured, two cars burnt

The incident, according to a Joy News report also left two cars burnt. The gas tanker is alleged to have been discharging fuel into the company’s cylinder when it caught fire.

This caused panic among many workers who rushed out to ascertain what was happening, resulting in the injury of the three victims.

Firefighters are battling the flames as the area has been cordoned from the public for safety.

The injured have been sent to the hospital and are responding to treatment.