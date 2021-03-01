According to him, members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) Rights of Ghana are normal people just like heterosexual men and women.

The journalist in an interview with Accra-based Angel FM said "It's about time Ghanaian realize gay people are normal people. We are like any other person. People should understand that to be gay or lesbian is not demonic. Not everyone was born heterosexual."

He expressed concern with reportage around the issue, bemoaning what he observes to be an emotion-driven discussion on the topic, and appealed to the media to be circumspect in their reportage on the issue.

Ghanaian journalist Ignatius Annor

He added: "It's very troubling. Over the years, whenever the issue comes up, for lack of understanding, it generates unnecessary controversies that overshadow the very concerns of the LGBTQI community. We use terms that push the very concerns to the background."

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that the legalisation of same-sex marriage will never happen in his time as President.

According to him, "I have said this before, and let me, in conclusion, stress again that it will not be under the presidency of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that same-sex marriage will be legalised in Ghana. It will never happen in my time as President."

He made this known on Saturday, February 27, 2021, when he attended the Installation and Enthronement ceremony of Rt. Rev Dr. Cyril Kobina Ben-Smith, as the 2nd Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Ghana, at Asante-Mampong, in the Ashanti Region.

This is not the first time the President has publicly made comments about the issue of same-sex marriage in Ghana.