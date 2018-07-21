GBA 'appalled' by assault on Patience Osafo at banking hall

news

The Ghana Bar Association has waded into the assault of Patience Osafo at the banking hall of Midland Savings and Loan Limited, saying it is "appalled" by the conduct of the police officer.

READ MORE: OccupyGhana condemns assault of woman at Midland Savings and Loans Limited

In a statement, the umbrella body of Ghanaian lawyers said it "viewed with horror and revulsion" the incident at the financial institution.

"The Bar condemns in no uncertain terms the reprehensible and cruel conduct of the police officer," the strongly worded statement said.

"The GBA would wish to empathise with the victim of the assault for the traumatic experience she underwent, and to stress that under no circumstance should any citizen or resident of Ghana be subjected to such cruelty," the statement added.

READ MORE: Midland Savings and Loans knew about assault?

The police officer, who has been identified as Corporal Godzi Fredrick Amanor, has been arrested on the orders of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for criminal processes to begin.

The abusive policeman, police said, was stationed at the police headquarters and that, the IGP issued the order immediately after watching the video of the incident, which has gone viral.

Below is the full statement

The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has viewed with horror and revulsion a video circulating on social media in respect of an incident which allegedly occurred at a financial institution in Accra. The GBA is appalled that a police officer, whose primary duties include ensuring the safety of persons, should brutalise the very persons he is duty-bound to protect, with such impunity. The Bar condemns in no uncertain terms the reprehensible and cruel conduct of the police officer.

The GBA would wish to empathise with the victim of the assault for the traumatic experience she underwent, and to stress that under no circumstance should any citizen or resident of Ghana be subjected to such cruelty.

The conduct of the police officer is appalling, despicable and disgraceful, and we hereby wish to reiterate the Bar’s condemnation, made on 30 June 2018, of persons who attack citizens or persons no matter the cause. We also wish to reiterate that the security of all citizens is not only a fundamental human right but it is also integral to ensuring the rule of law. Insecurity is a threat to the rule of law and undermines our democracy; hence it should have no place in our democratic dispensation.

The GBA has noted the statement issued by the Police Administration and particularly the steps it has taken so far and wishes to assert that the matter should be followed through by the Police Administration and the appropriate sanctions applied.

Security officers who under the guise of maintaining peace and order attack, abuse and dehumanise citizens must not escape the arm of the law and victims of such brutalities must receive justice.

DATED AT ACCRA THIS 21 DAY OF JULY 2018.

Signed:

BENSON NUTSUKPUI

JUSTIN A. AMENUVOR