The staff, who has been identified as Agnes Asempana, worked at the Nsawam Branch of the GCB Bank.

Asempana was found naked, gagged and with ropes around her neck at Ayekotse, a suburb of the Suhum Municipality in the Eastern Region.

Her brother Bajerisong Lazarus reported finding her body when he paid her a visit at about 4:00 pm.

The body has since been deposited at the Suhum Government Hospital mortuary pending an autopsy, while the Police have commenced investigations into the incidents.

Eastern Regional Police Command has confirmed the incident, saying investigation has been launched into the incident.