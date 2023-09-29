Celebrated Ghanaian broadcaster, Oheneyere Gifty Anti has said despite her long and distinguished journey in the media space, she continues to face gender bias and discrimination as a media personality.
Gender equality: Stop the bias against women in the newsroom — Gifty Anti
Canal France International (CFI) in partnership with the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) is implementing a project titled "Equal voices" to support gender equality in the media and also promote, through media, a better representation of women, as experts and agents of change.
According to her, the treatment of female journalists within the newsrooms, and biases that women continue to face in the field of journalism still exist in the media.
She made this known at the launch of the "Equal Voices" project, a collaborative effort between Canal France Media and the Media Foundation for West Africa aimed at combating gender inequalities and stereotypes against women in the media, Gifty Anti passionately shared her perspective on the matter.
Equal Voices' main objective is combatting gender inequalities and stereotypes and promoting women at all levels of responsibility in Ivorian and Ghanaian societies through gender-aware and sensitive media.
More specifically, the project aims to strengthen the capacities of male and female media professionals to promote, through their managerial and editorial policies and practices, a better and more balanced gender representation.
The objective of the project is to support media in promoting gender equality through inclusive content and implementing structural reforms.
