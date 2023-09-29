Gender equality: Stop the bias against women in the newsroom — Gifty Anti

According to her, the treatment of female journalists within the newsrooms, and biases that women continue to face in the field of journalism still exist in the media.

She made this known at the launch of the "Equal Voices" project, a collaborative effort between Canal France Media and the Media Foundation for West Africa aimed at combating gender inequalities and stereotypes against women in the media, Gifty Anti passionately shared her perspective on the matter.

Equal Voices' main objective is combatting gender inequalities and stereotypes and promoting women at all levels of responsibility in Ivorian and Ghanaian societies through gender-aware and sensitive media.

More specifically, the project aims to strengthen the capacities of male and female media professionals to promote, through their managerial and editorial policies and practices, a better and more balanced gender representation.