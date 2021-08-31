The donation forms part of the pledge made by Germany to make up to 70 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine available to African countries this year to help the continent fight the pandemic.
Germany supports Ghana with 1.5m doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines
The German government is giving Ghana 1.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to help in the national vaccination campaign against the deadly pandemic.
The Director of Communication at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, has revealed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is dispatching a flight to Germany to take delivery of the vaccines.
Speaking to the press at the seat of government on Monday, August 30, 2021, Eugene Arhin said "The German Chancellor I am happy to inform the Ghanaian people made it known to the President that a total of 1,200,000 vaccines were to be given to Ghana, basically, the Astra Zeneca Vaccines. A few hours ago, I got confirmation from the President that this has increased from 1,200,000 to 1,500,000 and steps have already been taken, in fact, according to the President, he is dispatching a plane immediately to go to Germany to take delivery on the 1,500,000 doses of the Astra Zeneca vaccines."
It comes following the President's meeting with the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, during his visit to Germany.
Angela Merkel made the pledge to give Ghana 1.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines after a summit with African leaders on the G20's Compact with Africa Initiative.
