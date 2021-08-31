Speaking to the press at the seat of government on Monday, August 30, 2021, Eugene Arhin said "The German Chancellor I am happy to inform the Ghanaian people made it known to the President that a total of 1,200,000 vaccines were to be given to Ghana, basically, the Astra Zeneca Vaccines. A few hours ago, I got confirmation from the President that this has increased from 1,200,000 to 1,500,000 and steps have already been taken, in fact, according to the President, he is dispatching a plane immediately to go to Germany to take delivery on the 1,500,000 doses of the Astra Zeneca vaccines."