GES sacks Teacher Kwadwo for misconduct

In a rant on social media after his dismissal, the popular comedian alleged that he is being witch hunted for criticizing the GES.

According to him, the only reason was sacked was his constant back and forth with the statutory institution.

Prior to his dismissal, teacher Kwadwo was summoned by GES for ‘professional misconduct.’ He faced the Akrofuom District Education Directorate on August 10, 2021.

He has been one of the most outspoken educators in recent years, urging the Ghana Education Service to improve the country’s educational system.

“Okay, so for some “PROFESSIONAL” reasons I can’t post the content of the letter here but all that is in the letter is that, My District Education Office through Ghana Education Service says that, they have sacked me. Their reasons are very funny. This is going to be the 1st ever TEACHER vs GES fight in the history of Ghana Education. Y’all relax because it will be all over the news soon and y’all will know the head and tail of it. ?b?y? butubutu.”