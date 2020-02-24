Dr. Prince Armah obtained the government scholarship in 2012 to do his PhD at the University of Aberdeen in the United Kingdom.

In a Facebook post, he said the scholarship was deserved, adding that he was in the bracket of “needy” persons when he applied for it eight years ago.

“That not only was this scholarship deserved, it was validated, if that were needed, by several awards and grants awarded by various institutions in the United Kingdom during my period of study,” he wrote.

“That I believe that the scholarship scheme we have is best used to support needy students, as I was then, in order to give them a chance to contribute to the task of nation-building, as I have done every day since my studies.”

This comes after an audited account of the scholarship secretariat revealed a list of government officials who have enjoyed GETfund scholarships for various courses abroad.

The report suggests Procurement Minister Adwoa Safo and Education Minister Mathew Opoku Prempeh were part of those who benefitted from the scholarship.

Meanwhile, Dr. Armah is reported to have received £38,400 for living expense in addition to £33,000 for tuition fees.

