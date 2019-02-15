The Authority says such conducts are highly unprofessional, unethical and unacceptable.

In a statement copied to the media, it said, “The Authority has set up a task force to investigate the matter and in the same vein, has requested the Ghana Airports Company (GACL) Ltd to put measures in place to curb such practices".

FULL STATEMENT

The attention of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has been drawn to allegations of coercion and extortion by uniformed personnel working at the Kotoka International Airport.

The Authority has set up a task force to investigate the matter and in the same vein, has requested the Ghana Airports Company (GACL) Ltd to put measures in place to curb such practices.

The general public is hereby advised not to give in to pleas, coercion or extortion of money by any personnel operating at the Kotoka International Airport and should report such conduct to the Consumer complaints unit within the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority at consumer@gcaa.com.gh or +233 (0) 302 773927 / 0261700687.

The Authority will continue to ensure that passengers are not harassed and will sanction any person or group of persons found to engage in acts at our Airports that tarnish the image of our country.