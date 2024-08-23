Ghana Armed Forces denies reports of plans to stage coup d'état

“Dr Akwetey is alleged to have said GAF has threatened to take over control of the country if elections in the country turn violent beyond the control of the Ghana Police Service, at press conferences held in 2016 and 2020. We wish to draw the attention of the public that GAF will only support the Ghana Police when the latter requests assistance, and that does not constitute an overthrow of a government.

The allegation by Dr Akwetey cannot be true because the Ghana Armed Forces has not held any press conference at which it declared its intention to take over the country. We wish to make it clear that GAF has no intention to stage a coup and will prevent and resist any individual, group, or organisation seeking to take over unlawfully the power of government, either acting alone or in collaboration with any security agency,” the statement issued on Friday, 23 August, said.

ece-auto-gen

ADVERTISEMENT

GAF further cautioned the public against using its name to spread misinformation and create fear and panic among the populace.

“GAF wishes to call on civil society groups and the media to desist from using its name to heighten political tension in the country. We urge all stakeholders to join hands in ensuring that all citizens feel free and safe to undertake their lawful activities in an atmosphere of tranquillity.

GAF, like all peace-loving institutions and individuals, is looking forward to peaceful elections come December 2024. We therefore call on all institutions and groups not to associate GAF with anything that has the potential of heightening political tension in the country.”

As the forthcoming elections approach, the issue of misinformation has become a matter of concern.