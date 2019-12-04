In a statement signed by Commander A. La-Anyane, the Director of Public Relations of GAF, it said the Ghana Army is looking to recruit Regular Career and Short Service Commission Officers.

The statement further indicated that the portal for the online application is active, hence interested persons could log on to www.gafrecruitment.com to apply, adding that the closing date for the online submission is Sunday, December 17, 2019.

It reminded the public that GAF does not employ middlemen or charge fees for enlistment, and, therefore, advised the citizenry to desist from paying monies to persons who present themselves as agents or middlemen with the promise of helping potential applicants.

The statement said individuals who present themselves as intermediaries or agents demanding payment in order to assist any candidate should be reported to the nearest Military installation or Police station.

Potential recruits are to purchase scratch cards at designated Ghana Post offices nationwide, at the cost of GHS50, to enable them fill their application forms online.