13-year-old primary school girl gives birth during Maths exam, mother blames Covid-19 lockdown

A 13-year-old Primary school girl who allegedly got pregnant as a result of Covid-19 lockdown has given birth to a baby boy during a Mathematics examination.

According to Monitor.co.ug, the Primary Seven candidate in the Mpigi District of Uganda gave birth during the ongoing Primary Leaving Examinations.

The incident happened at St Balikuddembe Primary School, Jalamba Ward in Buwama Town Council, Mpigi District.

Headteacher of the school, Godfrey Ssemanda is reported as saying that the young teenager developed labour pains during the exams and was rushed to a nearby health center where she was delivered.

“After 20 minutes, she alerted the invigilator who called colleagues and rushed the girl to a nearby medical centre,” Mr. Ssemanda said.

Ms. Goreth Mirembe, the nurse at the clinic, said that after helping the girl to deliver, she was taken back to the school to complete her paper in an isolated environment.

She disclosed that the invigilator in charge of the Mathematics exam gave the girl extra 45 minutes to write the examination.

“She also wrote the paper and this morning [Wednesday], she’s here to write another paper,” Mr. Ssemanda said on Wednesday morning.

The young mother’s parents blamed last year’s Covid-19 lockdown for her pregnancy, saying if she was going to school, her premature motherhood would have been avoided.

“She was lured into conjugal acts during this Covid-19 lockdown by a certain boy because they were not going to school,” one of the parents is quoted as having said.

