RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Kennedy Agyapong flies 16 of 17 daughters abroad for his 61st birthday celebration (video)

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

Member of Parliament for Assin Central has reportedly flown his family abroad to mark his 61st birthday in a grand style.

Kennedy Agyapong flies 16 of 17 daughters abroad for his 61st birthday
Kennedy Agyapong flies 16 of 17 daughters abroad for his 61st birthday Kennedy Agyapong flies 16 of 17 daughters abroad for his 61st birthday Pulse Ghana

According to Peacefmonline.com, Kennedy Agyapong, his wife and sixteen out of his seventeen daughters are in Dubai where the vociferous lawmaker is being celebrated.

Recommended articles

The MP turned 61 years on June 16th, 2021 and deemed it worthy of a celebration with his family in a remarkable way.

He has 22 children out of which 17 are reported to be females.

It is reported that all Agyapong’s daughters made the trip to Dubai for the plush birthday party except for Anell who is described as prodigal.

READ ALSO: Married woman and illicit lover get stuck after sex until her husband arrives (Watch)

She could not be part of the celebration ostensibly because she is in the United States of America graduating from college, reports say.

A video of the celebration that has emerged online shows Mr. Agyapong, his wife and daughters seated at a dinner table where he is being adored amidst a lot of enjoyment.

The video also shows the posh cars the family used to transport themselves to the venue.

The controversial MP is seen enjoying some romantic moments with his wife too.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

3 things women do when they are cheating

Cheating

Abena Korkor shames Eugene Nkansah with screenshot of him begging to lick her (VIDEO)

Abena Korkor and Eugene Nkansah

20 romantic text messages you can melt your lover’s heart with the whole day

20 romantic text messages you can melt your lover’s heart with the whole day

A brief walk into the lives of the 5 richest kings in Africa

King Mswati III, Swaziland