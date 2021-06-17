Kennedy Agyapong flies 16 of 17 daughters abroad for his 61st birthday celebration (video)

The MP turned 61 years on June 16th, 2021 and deemed it worthy of a celebration with his family in a remarkable way.

He has 22 children out of which 17 are reported to be females.

It is reported that all Agyapong’s daughters made the trip to Dubai for the plush birthday party except for Anell who is described as prodigal.

She could not be part of the celebration ostensibly because she is in the United States of America graduating from college, reports say.

A video of the celebration that has emerged online shows Mr. Agyapong, his wife and daughters seated at a dinner table where he is being adored amidst a lot of enjoyment.

The video also shows the posh cars the family used to transport themselves to the venue.