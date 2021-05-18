RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Kennedy Agyapong advises men to complain bitterly before they give money to wives and children

Andreas Kamasah

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has advised men not to be dolling out money to wives and children just anyhow without complaining first.

Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong

Adomonline.com reported the Assin Central Member of Parliament as saying that the perception of “Dada Ba” which means son/daughter of a rich man is never in his dictionary.

He explained that he has worked hard to earn what he has today, so before he gives it out, the receiver must be made to know that he or she must work hard for it too.

“If a man doesn’t complain before giving money out to your children and wife, they will never learn to fight for theirs,” the lawmaker is quoted as saying in an interview with Accra-based Asempa FM.

“If you want your children to learn, when you are giving them monies complain bitterly, let them know that you didn’t get the money on a silver platter.”

Contrary to the view that he would pamper his children with money and comfort because he is a wealthy businessman, Mr Agyapong said he rather takes them through drills because they will take over from him and he does not want them to be bad Managers of his assets he has suffered to build.

He buttressed his point by alluding to how he sacked his son thrice just to make him a better manager.

“I have sacked my son from the job three times. Anytime I sack him people come to plead on his behalf. I do that because I want him to be a better manager. For now, I think that he is conforming to my ways of doing things,” he disclosed.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

