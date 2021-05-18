According to reports, the suspected murderer offered 30,000 rupiah (£1.50) to her father, Bandiman, who is a delivery driver to drop off a food package at an address in Central Java.

The said address was reportedly the home of a policeman, named only as Tomy, who had left Miss Aprilliani to marry another woman.

Indy100.com reported that Tomy was not home when the delivery man brought the poisoned food, so his wife refused to accept the parcel, containing a meat satay dish, because she didn’t know who had sent it.

However, apparently having been persuaded, she took delivery of the parcel and consumed it with the innocent boy, Naba Faiz Prasety.

The two were reportedly rushed to a local municipal hospital for treatment.

Although the woman survived the poisoning, little boy died as a result.

It came to light during investigations that the satay sauce which the late Naba Tomy's new wife had eaten was laced with cyanide rat poison.

During the investigations, police identified Aprilliani, a beautician from the city of Yogyakarta, in CCTV footage that captured her initial conversation with Bandiman, her father who delivered the poisoned food to the home of her ex-lover.

She was arrested on April 30, five days after Naba’s death.

Burkan Rudy Satria, the head of the Yogyakarta police General Crimes Investigation Unit disclosed that the young woman bought the cyanide online at the end of March to poison her ex-lover.

“The suspect planned the crime.

“She bought the poison for 225,000 rupiah [£11] online.