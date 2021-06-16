RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Married woman and illicit lover get stuck after sex until her husband arrives (watch)

A married woman and her illicit lover who reportedly got stuck after sex have been taken into police custody after her husband arrived and separated them.

The two who allegedly have been having affairs secretly despite the woman being married chose Wednesday morning of June 16 to have sex again, but they could not separate after satisfying their sexual thirst.

The shameful incident occurred at Gulu city, in the Northern Region of Uganda where residents gathered to catch a glimpse of the adulterous woman and her illicit lover.

According to a Facebook user, Pai Robins OgwengAkiiki who shared the story, the duo started screaming for help after their own attempts to disentangle failed and they began to feel pain.

Their cry attracted residents to the scene before police were called.

Interestingly, as soon as the woman’s husband arrived and touched her waist and that of his rival, they separated effortlessly.

A photo of the scene was shared by Pai Robins which shows police officers carrying the shamed lovers into their vehicle to be conveyed to the station for questioning.

“Cheating sexually is bad. #There was drama this morning in Gulu city as a married woman who was having sexual intercourse with another man got stuck like dogs.in that after they were done with sex, their sexual organs could not separate but was stuck in that it failed to separate however much they tried.

They started making alarms that attracted police and locals. It was after the real husband of this woman came and touched their waist, there sexual organs then got separated. the two are now in police custody…i want to be like this woman’s real husband,” Pai Robins OgwengAkiiki captioned the photo on his Facebook page which has gone viral and attracted numerous reactions.

Married woman and illicit lover get stuck until her husband arrives
Married woman and illicit lover get stuck until her husband arrives Married woman and illicit lover get stuck until her husband arrives Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

