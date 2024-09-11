Ghana Bar Association elects Efua Ghartey as its first-ever female president

Efua Gartey garnered 1,208 while Kwadzo Dzakpasu secured 1,060 votes.

In her acceptance speech, the GBA President-elect promised to protect the legal profession, expressing her joy to be elected the first female President of the Association.

"I am humbled and honored to be the first female President of the Ghana Bar Association, this indeed is something new that the bar for the first time has entrusted leadership to the ladies.

“We shall make you proud. We shall make sure that you never regret this choice. What we ask for moving forward is that not only do you pray for us but also hold our hands,” said Efua Ghartey.

"I pledge to work tirelessly to promote the interests of lawyers, to protect the rule of law, and to advance the cause of justice in Ghana."

Efua Ghartey's previous attempts to be the Bar President

Her two previous attempts to lead the Association ended in a narrow loss to Tony Forson, the immediate past president of the GBA, and Yaw Boafo, the current national president, by thin margins of 67 and 65 votes, respectively.

Efua Ghartey, who was the immediate past chair of the Greater Accra branch of the GBA, has over 20 years of experience at the bar.

Her victory marks a significant milestone for the GBA, which has been led by male presidents since inception.

Ms Ghartey’s election has been hailed as a major breakthrough for women in the legal profession in Ghana. Her victory is seen as a testament to her hard work, dedication, and commitment to the advancement of the legal profession.

As President of the GBA, Efua Ghartey has promised to lead the organization's efforts to promote the rule of law, protect the rights of lawyers, and advance the interests of the legal profession in Ghana.