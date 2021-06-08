RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghana can be the leading producer of palm oil in the world if... - Artisanal Palm Oil Millers

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

President of the Artisanal Palm Oil Millers and Outgrowers Association of Ghana, Paul Kwabena-Amaning, has said the oil palm industry in Ghana can feed the whole of Europe if the government invests in the sector.

Palm oil processing
Palm oil processing Pulse Ghana

According to him, if the government invests in the palm oil sector, Ghana will be the leading producer in the world.

Recommended articles

He further stressed that Ghana has all the raw materials to be one of the leading producers of palm oil hence government needs to invest in the oil palm industry to make it lucrative to create jobs for Ghanaian youth.

Speaking on Accra-based Kingdom FM, he said "The oil palm industry has the capacity to feed the whole of Europe, this can be achieved if the government invest huge sums of money in the palm oil industry."

He believes the land tenure system which works perfectly in Malaysia helps them to grow palm trees on a large scale and process the fruits into quality oil.

He further stated that the commercialization of oil palm will boost the country’s economy and reduce the unemployment rate.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Revealed: TB Joshua underwent stroke treatment in Turkey 2 months ago

TB Joshua

"It will not be easy for me to celebrate my birthday" - Watch TB Joshua’s last video to viewers

Temitope Balogun Joshua, also known as TB Joshua

35-year-old man arrested for allegedly killing and secretly burying his mother

Benjamin Kofi Yeboah and the exhumed body

BREAKING: Prophet T.B. Joshua dies at age 57

Prophet T.B. Joshua