Ghana can be the leading producer of palm oil in the world if... - Artisanal Palm Oil Millers

He further stressed that Ghana has all the raw materials to be one of the leading producers of palm oil hence government needs to invest in the oil palm industry to make it lucrative to create jobs for Ghanaian youth.

Speaking on Accra-based Kingdom FM, he said "The oil palm industry has the capacity to feed the whole of Europe, this can be achieved if the government invest huge sums of money in the palm oil industry."

He believes the land tenure system which works perfectly in Malaysia helps them to grow palm trees on a large scale and process the fruits into quality oil.