Ghana can turn into the new Jerusalem with the National Cathedral – Ofori-Atta

Evans Annang

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has reiterated the importance of the National Cathedral to Ghana.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta
Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

He said the controversial project has enormous benefits that will rake in a lot of money for the country.

Speaking at the Ghana Tourism Investment Summit 2023, Ofori-Atta highlighted the cathedral’s role as a robust infrastructure that could significantly boost the tourism sector.

He envisioned the cathedral becoming a pilgrimage destination for millions of Christians across Africa, potentially attracting visitors with an average spending of $3,000 each, translating into substantial economic benefits for the country.

“As we look at something like the Cathedral that has economic benefits beyond what we see…In Africa, we have some 600 million people who are Christians so imagine Ghana as the new Jerusalem and these 600 million people floating through with $3,000 to spend, it is a very different reality.”

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta
Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta Pulse Ghana

Despite the ongoing debates and controversies surrounding the cathedral project, Ofori-Atta urged a more constructive approach, suggesting that the government should carefully consider the cathedral’s potential to contribute to Ghana’s economic development.

“Even as we contend with it and fight about it, let’s think of this triangle and find a reason why we should also add that as part of the infrastructure base as we build a society with a strong, resilient, and robust future,” he emphasized.

The Finance Minister also reiterated the government’s commitment to transforming the tourism and arts industry, recognizing its immense economic potential to drive growth and generate employment opportunities.

Evans Annang

