The 26-year-old Data Input Officer, identified as Timothy Wuni, was caught registering two Nigerien nationals.

The incident happened at the Abossey Okai Central Mosque in Accra, with the suspect subsequently being sent to the Kaneshie Police station.

Police investigation revealed that Wuni collected GH¢60 from a former staff of NIA to register the two foreigners for the Ghana Card.

Wuni was caught in the act by his supervisor who reported him to the police, PRO of the Accra Regional Police Command, DSP Effia Tenge, said.

The Daily Graphic reports that the two Nigerien applicants, Alhassan Abdul Samed and Abubakar Ruali, ran away when they were confronted by some officials of the NIA.

“We are currently keeping him in custody and would take him to court after investigations are over, but efforts are underway to get the two applicants to also face the law,” DSP Tenge said.

This comes after some other NIA officers were caught registering people at a private residence at Awudome in Accra on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, both citizens and non-citizens are eligible to register for the Ghana Card, however, the differentiation features for Ghanaians and foreign nationals are the nationality code in the Personal Identification Number (PIN).

On the other hand, it is criminal for foreign nationals to represent themselves as a Ghanaians during the registration process.