Ghana Card to be accepted globally as e-passport from 2022 – Dr. Bawumia

Speaking on transforming Ghana’s economy through digitalization in Accra, Dr. Bawumia said this feature of the card will make travelling convenient for Ghanaians in the diaspora.

“By the end of the first quarter of 2022, the Ghana Card will be recognized as an e-Passport in 179 countries”, he said.

“When this is done, Ghanaians in the diaspora would not need a visa to return to Ghana”, he added.

The Vice President further said: “The Ghana Card is an e-Passport to authenticate the identity of travelers.”

Dr. Bawumia also touched on the uniquiness of the Ghana Card by saying the identity of people, even dead, can be established by fingerprint.

Dr. Bawumia’s statement ties in with what the Chief Executive Officer of the National Identification Authority, Professor Kenneth Attafuah said in July 2021.

Prof. Attafuah said Ghana is likely to switch from a passport to the Ghana card as a means of traveling soon.

In an interview on Accra based Asaase Radio, Prof. Attafuah said if the transition is complete, the card can be used to travel to any part of the world.

Pulse Ghana

“We had a beautiful meeting with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs last Friday. We are talking about the modalities for getting two things done.”

“One is the onboarding of the passport, data integration with the Passport Office and also even how you get to use the Ghana Card to travel.”