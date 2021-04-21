Ghana confirms 74 new COVID-19 cases; death toll rise increases

Also, this takes the active caseload to 1,350 from the previous 1,334. Of that number, 28 are severe and nine critical.
Below is the regional breakdown:
Greater Accra Region - 50,666
Ashanti Region - 15,466
Western Region - 5,750
Eastern Region - 4,164
Central Region - 3,324
Volta Region - 2,419
Northern Region - 1,651
Bono East Region - 1,424
Bono Region - 1,371
Upper East Region - 1,311
Western North Region - 861
Ahafo Region - 707
Upper West Region - 493
Oti Region - 406
North East Region - 223
Savanna Region - 122