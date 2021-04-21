RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghana confirms 74 new COVID-19 cases; death toll rise increases

Evans Annang

The Ghana Health Service has announced that the country has confirmed seventy four (74) new COVID-19 cases as of April 20th.

COVID-19: Ghana’s active cases rise above 1,000 again

Pulse Ghana

The new statistics takes the country's overall cases to 91,783 with 89,661 having recovered.

Also, this takes the active caseload to 1,350 from the previous 1,334. Of that number, 28 are severe and nine critical.

Below is the regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region - 50,666

Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, Health Minister-designate
Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, Health Minister-designate Pulse Ghana

Ashanti Region - 15,466

Western Region - 5,750

Eastern Region - 4,164

Central Region - 3,324

Volta Region - 2,419

Northern Region - 1,651

Bono East Region - 1,424

Bono Region - 1,371

Upper East Region - 1,311

Western North Region - 861

Ahafo Region - 707

Upper West Region - 493

Oti Region - 406

North East Region - 223

Savanna Region - 122

