Galamsey: Deal with illegal miners destroying water bodies - Kofi Akpaloo tells gov't

According to him, the activities of illegal mining form silt which muddies the waters and in turn blocks the machines that pump water.
The leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo has said the government should form a task force that will protect communities where there are river bodies to protect such resources from being destroyed by illegal small-scale mining activities, popularly known as galamsey.
This, according to him, destroys the machines and comes as a cost to the state.
"We always say water is life but I don't believe it. I say good quality water is life because if you drink dirty contaminated and polluted water, you will die and this is what we need to protect," he said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.
He added that the fight against galamsey could not be won by one institution, and urged the public, media, and other stakeholders to support the coalition to nib the practice in the bud.
He emphasized the need for cases related to galamsey to be fast-tracked, to ensure that perpetrators of the act were brought to book, to serve as a deterrent to others.
