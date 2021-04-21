Galamsey: Deal with illegal miners destroying water bodies - Kofi Akpaloo tells gov't

This, according to him, destroys the machines and comes as a cost to the state.

Pulse Ghana

"We always say water is life but I don't believe it. I say good quality water is life because if you drink dirty contaminated and polluted water, you will die and this is what we need to protect," he said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

Pulse Ghana

He added that the fight against galamsey could not be won by one institution, and urged the public, media, and other stakeholders to support the coalition to nib the practice in the bud.

Pulse Ghana

He emphasized the need for cases related to galamsey to be fast-tracked, to ensure that perpetrators of the act were brought to book, to serve as a deterrent to others.