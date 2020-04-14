According to him, Ghana is also generally dealing with the pandemic better than many African countries.

Dr. Bawumia said this while delivering a speech at the launch of the GH COVID-19 Tracker App on Monday.

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

“In the context of contact tracing, we are trying to identify all the people who have been in contact with a positive person so we can test them as well. We are ahead of the countries such as the USA and UK in this and we are also pursuing a strategy of aggressive testing,” he said.

“In terms of testing the Coronavirus, Ghana, on the basis of the available data we have, is in the top 20 countries in the world and on the basis of this data too, in Africa, we are number one per capita in terms of testing. In terms of numbers of tests, South Africa is number one and we are second but in terms of testing per capita in terms of testing per our population, we are leading in the continent.”

The Vice President further stated that Ghana has been proactive in dealing with the virus since it first hit the country.

He, therefore, urged the public to download the GH COVID-19 Tracer App, which he said would help to easily track people with the virus.

“…the COVID-19 tracker has come at a better time. It will help us easily track people with the virus, those who have had contact with others. It is also useful in quarantine reliability if certain individuals need self-quarantine,” Dr. Bawumia said.

“Ghana is one of the few countries to deploy such a tracker to haunt the virus. I will encourage many Ghanaians as possible to access the tracker and produce some basic information for the health authorities but the best measure to avoid contracting the disease is staying home and observing all safety measures."

Ghana’s total Coronavirus cases count has now risen to 566, with the country recording four recoveries and six deaths so far.