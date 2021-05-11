Ghana drops from 65th to 95th in World Happiness ranking

This represents a drop by a massive 30 places from the 2020 rankings, where the country was ranked in 65th position.
Ghana has dropped to 95th position in the recently released 2021 World Happiness Report.
The report, which is sponsored by the United Nations (UN), ranks Mauritius, Libya and Congo ahead of Ghana this year.
Mauritius is ranked at 50th, Libya at 80th, Ivory Coast at 85th, the Republic of Congo at 83rd, and Cameroon at 91st.
Meanwhile, fellow West African nation Nigeria also saw a massive drop in their ranking on the World Happiness Report.
The oil-producing country dropped from 59th in 2020 to 116th in 2021, while Finland remains the world’s happiest country on earth.
This is the fourth year running that Finland has been ranked first in the World Happiness Report, with Afghanistan ranked as the world’s unhappiest place at149th position.
