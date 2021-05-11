Ghana drops from 65th to 95th in World Happiness ranking

The report, which is sponsored by the United Nations (UN), ranks Mauritius, Libya and Congo ahead of Ghana this year.

Mauritius is ranked at 50th, Libya at 80th, Ivory Coast at 85th, the Republic of Congo at 83rd, and Cameroon at 91st.

Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, fellow West African nation Nigeria also saw a massive drop in their ranking on the World Happiness Report.

The oil-producing country dropped from 59th in 2020 to 116th in 2021, while Finland remains the world’s happiest country on earth.