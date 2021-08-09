Ghana-Global Old Students Awards to launch BOSS Award on August 18

The premiere annual institutional multi-partnership initiative is not only to recognize Old Students contributions but also an advocacy platform to promote old students’ leadership commitment to supporting development in their respective Old Schools.

The historic launch is under the theme: Building Partnership for Mobilizing Old Students for Educational Support, A Universal Resource Base for sustainable Educational Development in line with the UN sustainable Development Goals.

The Awards categories, which spans across old students’ personalities, Associations, Year Groups and the old Schools, promises to be quite exciting in terms of bringing the global old students together and promoting development in schools.

As part of providing a common platform for the global old students’ community engagement towards supporting their respective schools:

I. A Globally-Competitive Digital Payment Platform for old students dubbed: OldstudentfundmeGhana has been developed to enable old students have common access to mobilizing funding in support of their respective schools and a verifiable database of old students support records for BOSS Awards determination.

II. A subsidiary programme of BOSS dubbed: Bridging Infrastructural Gap (B.I.G) has been adopted to enable participating Old Students groups and corresponding schools utilize the Oldstudentfundme digital payment platform to mobilize funding from the global old students Community to bridge the infrastructural Gaps in 2nd cycle schools in the country.