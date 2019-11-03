The extra ordinary move was made public on Twitter by Ghana's ambassador to Germany, Gina Blay.

She wrote: "Dual citizens! Hurray! Michaela and Julia Tomfeah, two entrepreneurs from Munich are the first Germans to receive Ghana’s Dual citizenship. Thanks to ministries of Interior and Foreign Affairs."

A Ghanaian cannot become a German citizen unless he renounce the citizenship of his country of origin.

It is unclear under what condition the two German nationals were granted citizenship.

However, it is believed they met the criteria for the award of Ghanaian citizenship as determined by the ministries of Interior and Foreign Affairs.