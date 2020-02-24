An audited account of the scholarship secretariat revealed a list of government officials who have enjoyed GETfund scholarships for various courses abroad.

The report suggests Procurement Minister Adwoa Safo and Education Minister Mathew Opoku Prempeh were part of those who benefitted from the scholarship, which is originally meant for needy but brilliant students.

Adwoa Safo

Other beneficiaries include the Employment and Labour Relations Minister, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah and the Executive Secretary of the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA), Dr. Prince Armah.

Many Ghanaians appear not enthused that the scholarship is not going to the right people and took to Twitter to lament the situation.

Below are some of the best tweets: