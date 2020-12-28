This was disclosed by Chief Fire Officer, Edwin Ekow Blankson, who said 5,966 fire incidents were recorded between January 1 and December 21, 2020.

In his end of year statement, Mr. Ekow Blankson said this year’s statistics represent a 4.9% increase in fire outbreaks as compared to 2019.

He explained that the majority of the fires were caused by domestic incidents, especially during the Coronavirus-enforced lockdown period.

“Statistics available from our records puts fire outbreaks from January to 21st December this year at 5,966 representing a 4.9 percentage rise in fire outbreaks compared to a figure of 5673 same period in 2019,” he said.

“This is as a result of many domestic activities engaged in by a large number of people during the lockdown period in the wake of the COVID 19 pandemic.”

Separate fires have hit some markets across the country in recent weeks, sparking worry among the public.

A few days ago, the famous Kantamanto market was razed by fire, destroying goods worth thousands of cedis.

The Kaneshie Central Market in Accra was also gutted by fire in the late hours of December 19, 2020.

The Fire Service noted that many Ghanaians were not adhering to fire safety measures in their homes.

“The last quarter of the year has been a great test and a challenge for the Service as we had to grapple with the numerous fire outbreaks in some of our major markets and other areas with all resources available.

“It is gratifying to note however that we have so far been able to weather the storm and brought some relief to the many people who were affected,” Mr. Ekow Blankson’s statement added.