The concrete floor of the bridge has also developed scary holes.

The bridge has become weak as they have developed cracks, which has become irritating to hold for support.

Deadly Kaneshie footbridge

Traders who sell on the footbridge expressed their fears at using the bridge as they fear it would collapse.

The appalling nature of the footbridge has resulted in raising eyebrows and as a matter of urgency, the city authorities must intervene in ensuring the renovation of the overhead foot-bridge before it collapses.