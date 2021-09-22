Ghana has to scrap the Vice President role for a Prime Minister – Kwadwo Mpianim

He said the Premier will be the leader of government business. In an interview on Accra based Citi TV, he said the powers of the Vice President is limited.

“Any power you have depends on what the president wants you to do but unfortunately for our vice presidents, some of the powers given to them in the constitution, Jerry John Rawlings took them away like being the Chairman of the Police Council or being the Chairman of Defense Council because of his problems with the late Kow Nkensen Arkaah who was the Vice President, he asked parliament to take all of it away?”

Asked again whether there shouldn’t be a Vice president then, he said “Well, personally I think we may not need it. It is not useless but what is the real power of a vice president?”

“In America they have real powers for him. Maybe we may have some Prime Minister position.” So you will rather there is a president and Prime Minister? he answered “Yes. The president appoints you the prime minister to head his government.”

Kwadwo Mpianim also said being a President can sometimes be lonely. “I always pity the president because you are completely cut off. The security will surround you, it is not easy for people to see you as they used to see you, it is not even easy for you to go out. “Even if you are going to go out security will have to survey where you want to go and therefore, it becomes something like a lonely sort of job.

Therefore, you must get people you trust who can come and tell you as it is. “If you don’t get that, you will have people who will come and tell you everything is fine and that people are happy, when you know they are not happy.”