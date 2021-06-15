Ghana hosts ECOWAS mid-year meetings

Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, the Minister of Foreign Affairs said the 46th Ordinary Meeting will be followed by the 86th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers on 16th to 17th June 2021 then the 59th Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government will take place on Saturday 19th June 2021.

She said: “the sessions being held this week follow the 29th Ordinary Session of the Administration and Finance Committee, whose outcomes will inform the work of the Council of Ministers. The Administration and Finance Committee is made up of Experts from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Finance of ECOWAS Member States, who met at the Alisa Hotel from 8th to 12th June 2021.

“In line with the practice of ECOWAS, the Sessions this week will deliberate on important regional matters germane to our community, including recent political and security developments that have threatened the peace and stability in our region,” she added.

Ghana, over the weekend won a vote that will earn it a place to vote at the UN Security Council.

The country beat other African countries, Gabon and the Democratic Republic of Congo to earn a seat on the UN Security Council following voting that took place on June 11, 2021.

Ghana first held the seat during the 1962-1963 term before regaining it two decades later for the 1986-1987 term, and then for the third time from 2006-2007.