Ghana is an excellent place for doing business — Bawumia tells Czech investors

According to him, Ghana is one of the best places for doing business in West Africa and also the most resilient economy in the sub-region.

Dr. Bawumia made these remarks during his meeting with the Czech Prime Minister, Petr Fiala, at the Jubilee House in Accra on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

He stated that Ghana is an excellent place for doing business. We are the most peaceful country in West Africa and the second most peaceful country in Africa. It is crucial for anyone looking to invest in Africa to consider Ghana as the ideal destination for business.

"I am confident that this will open up opportunities for our respective business sectors," he said.

Prime Minister Fiala's visit opens the door for the strengthening of existing cooperation between the two countries.

Fiala and Dr. Bawumia held bilateral discussions on existing areas of cooperation such as economics, agriculture, health, defense, and security, as well as new areas we can explore, such as technology, mechanized agriculture, and trade, for the benefit of the two countries.